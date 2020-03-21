Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,062,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,888,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,259,000 after acquiring an additional 281,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG opened at $71.54 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.52 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $751,311.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.