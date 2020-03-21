Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EV. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Eaton Vance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of EV stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

