Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

