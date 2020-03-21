Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPT opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

