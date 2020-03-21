Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $122.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.84.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

