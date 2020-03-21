Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 106 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 336,552 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in ANSYS by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 214,303 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $34,820,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $29,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.11.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $213.11 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.