Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ViaSat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViaSat stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.75. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

