Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 349.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Leidos by 5.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

LDOS opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

