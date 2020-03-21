Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 188.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,857 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,458 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $20.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

