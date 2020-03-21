Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,005 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

