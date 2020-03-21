Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Receives $22.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Nielsen alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLSN opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. Nielsen has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.