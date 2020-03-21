NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.25

News stories about NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NICE earned a news impact score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS NCSYF opened at $179.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NICE to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

