Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 222.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,316 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

NEP stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

