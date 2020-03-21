NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.55 and a 200 day moving average of $241.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $186.86 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

