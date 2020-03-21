News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of News by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in News by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $9.02 on Friday. News Corp has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. News presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

