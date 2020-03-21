Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NR. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,193,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.