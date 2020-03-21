Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NR. TheStreet cut Newpark Resources from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newpark Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.
Newpark Resources stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.57.
About Newpark Resources
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.
