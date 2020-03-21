New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Trading 17.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) traded up 17.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $6.75, 20,981,779 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 222% from the average session volume of 6,513,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Specifically, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $33,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 1,384,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 328,828 shares during the period. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

