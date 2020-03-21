Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) Share Price

News articles about Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novo Resources earned a media sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NVO stock opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92. Novo Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $358.62 million and a PE ratio of -32.13.

In other Novo Resources news, Senior Officer Leonidas Karabelas sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$225,914.00.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

