NCR (NYSE:NCR) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Buy

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

NCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an accumulate rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE NCR opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 4,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.