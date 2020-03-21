National Bank Financial Upgrades Enerflex (TSE:EFX) to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$9.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, February 21st. AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at C$5.69 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.18 and a 12 month high of C$20.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The firm has a market cap of $486.96 million and a PE ratio of 3.37.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.