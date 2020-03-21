National Bank Financial Lowers Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.80.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.85 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.65 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.04.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

TSE BBD.B opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.62. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.88 and a 52-week high of C$2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.