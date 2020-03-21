National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

NABZY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised National Australia Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Australia Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

