National Australia Bank Ltd. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for National Australia Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of National Australia Bank stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

