NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) vs. MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) Head to Head Review

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) and NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of MAM Software Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of MAM Software Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MAM Software Group has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASDAQ:MYSZ has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MAM Software Group and NASDAQ:MYSZ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 NASDAQ:MYSZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAM Software Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.12, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given MAM Software Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MAM Software Group is more favorable than NASDAQ:MYSZ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAM Software Group and NASDAQ:MYSZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group $37.71 million 4.06 $3.71 million $0.33 36.73 NASDAQ:MYSZ N/A N/A -$5.97 million N/A N/A

MAM Software Group has higher revenue and earnings than NASDAQ:MYSZ.

Profitability

This table compares MAM Software Group and NASDAQ:MYSZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group 9.85% 23.75% 11.58% NASDAQ:MYSZ N/A -128.32% -86.22%

Summary

MAM Software Group beats NASDAQ:MYSZ on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAM Software Group

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; and information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits. It also provides e-commerce and online services that offers Web sites and online connectivity between manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, auto service providers, and the consumer; and customer support, consulting, and training services comprising phone and online support, implementation, and training. The company's business management systems include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management systems also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About NASDAQ:MYSZ

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

