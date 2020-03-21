Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to “Equal Weight”

Capital One Financial cut shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $165.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.79. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.03%.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 1,180.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 865,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797,749 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

