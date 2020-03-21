MultiCell Technologies’ Quiet Period Will Expire on March 24th (NASDAQ:MEDS)

MultiCell Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MEDS) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 24th. MultiCell Technologies had issued 806,452 shares in its IPO on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $5,241,938 based on an initial share price of $6.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

MultiCell Technologies stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. MultiCell Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.68.

