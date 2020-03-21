MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading 10.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) traded up 10.5% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $3.89, 1,983,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,180,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Specifically, Director John Anthony Perkins acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 116,050 shares of company stock valued at $695,759. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

The firm has a market cap of $286.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.