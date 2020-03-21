Motorola Solutions’ (MSI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $196.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.19.

MSI stock opened at $136.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.99. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

