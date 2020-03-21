Morgan Stanley Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $45.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.84.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

