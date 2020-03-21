Morgan Stanley Trims Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Target Price to $20.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.14.

NYSE:VVV opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

