Morgan Stanley Trims Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Target Price to $64.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.62.

NYSE:PRU opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,200,000 after buying an additional 181,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after acquiring an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after acquiring an additional 98,930 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after acquiring an additional 279,831 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

