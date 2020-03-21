Morgan Stanley Trims Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Target Price to $1.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

PRTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered Party City Holdco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Shares of PRTY opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 644,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $309,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

