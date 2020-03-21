Morgan Stanley Trims Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Target Price to $38.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 915,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

