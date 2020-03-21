Morgan Stanley Trims Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Target Price to $39.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

WMS stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after buying an additional 101,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,286,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 61,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

