Morgan Stanley Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $32.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from to and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,932,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,954,000 after purchasing an additional 447,370 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,558,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 355,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $54,882,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,812 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

