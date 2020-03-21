Morgan Stanley Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $19.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.25 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.05.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

