Morgan Stanley Cuts Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $115.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a hold rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Trane in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Get Trane alerts:

Trane stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Trane has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.