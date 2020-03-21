Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Trading 43.2% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) traded up 43.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.16, 667,245 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 222% from the average session volume of 207,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Specifically, Director Theodore L. Koenig acquired 28,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $259,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Steele acquired 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $34,809.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,095 shares of company stock worth $327,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

The company has a market cap of $126.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

