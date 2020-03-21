Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Stake Trimmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 64,582 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $6.51 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.