Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $182.37 on Major Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Mixin has a market capitalization of $89.52 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $182.37 or 0.02999082 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003910 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,849 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

