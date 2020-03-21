Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,907,173 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,907,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KT were worth $38,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in KT by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KT during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. KT Corp has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

