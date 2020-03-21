Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 68,960 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,960 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $36,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.19.

Shares of MSI opened at $136.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.99. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $132.79 and a one year high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

