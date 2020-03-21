Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 65,645 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,645 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $32,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Edison International by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

