Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 35,481 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,481 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.60% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $40,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

COLD opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.