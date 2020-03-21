Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $31,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 26,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $55.29 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

