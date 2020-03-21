Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Entergy worth $32,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Entergy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.