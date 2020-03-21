Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Watsco worth $30,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Watsco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Watsco from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.17.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $145.71 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

