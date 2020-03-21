Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $31,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

