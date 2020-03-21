Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $40.75 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $40,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $760.14.

NYSE:MTD opened at $645.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $595.91 and a one year high of $873.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $732.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.