Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $40.07 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $40,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $566.00 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $813.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $861.15.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.